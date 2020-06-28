All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5611 Dollar Hide Court
Last updated September 30 2019 at 5:14 PM

5611 Dollar Hide Court

5611 Dollar Hide Court · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Dollar Hide Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home is definitely more than what it appears!

4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in this tri-level home are perfectly tucked into this cozy neighborhood. This great home features lots of natural lighting throughout, a kitchen island, and a 2 car garage. The backyard is fenced in and overlooking a quaint creek. The bonus room will surprise you with a great brick fireplace and loft. Pet friendly. 2510 sq ft.

visit: www.rentconrex.com for full inventory

THIS HOUSE WILL LEASE QUICK!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home. Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 Dollar Hide Court have any available units?
5611 Dollar Hide Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5611 Dollar Hide Court currently offering any rent specials?
5611 Dollar Hide Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 Dollar Hide Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5611 Dollar Hide Court is pet friendly.
Does 5611 Dollar Hide Court offer parking?
Yes, 5611 Dollar Hide Court offers parking.
Does 5611 Dollar Hide Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5611 Dollar Hide Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 Dollar Hide Court have a pool?
No, 5611 Dollar Hide Court does not have a pool.
Does 5611 Dollar Hide Court have accessible units?
No, 5611 Dollar Hide Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 Dollar Hide Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5611 Dollar Hide Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 Dollar Hide Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 Dollar Hide Court does not have units with air conditioning.
