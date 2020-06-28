5611 Dollar Hide Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This home is definitely more than what it appears!



4 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in this tri-level home are perfectly tucked into this cozy neighborhood. This great home features lots of natural lighting throughout, a kitchen island, and a 2 car garage. The backyard is fenced in and overlooking a quaint creek. The bonus room will surprise you with a great brick fireplace and loft. Pet friendly. 2510 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

