All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5602 Culver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5602 Culver Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5602 Culver Street

5602 Culver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Devington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5602 Culver Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5602 Culver Street have any available units?
5602 Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5602 Culver Street have?
Some of 5602 Culver Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5602 Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
5602 Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5602 Culver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5602 Culver Street is pet friendly.
Does 5602 Culver Street offer parking?
Yes, 5602 Culver Street offers parking.
Does 5602 Culver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5602 Culver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5602 Culver Street have a pool?
No, 5602 Culver Street does not have a pool.
Does 5602 Culver Street have accessible units?
No, 5602 Culver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5602 Culver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5602 Culver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College