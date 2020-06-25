5531 Culver Street

Amenities

3B/R 1.5 Bath Updated Ranch W/ Basment/5531 - Up for rent is a beautiful fully renovated brink ranch. This home is roughly 1500 square feet with a full basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath! New carpet, paint, fixtures and mechanicals make this property the best available in the area. Home also has refinished hardwood floors. With 2 car attached garage! Convenient to everything. The monthly rent on this home is $750.00 per month with a matching deposit. If interested in a showing please contact Michael at Michael@Zuluscape.com or call 317-210-0018.



(RLNE4839074)