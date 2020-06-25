All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5531 Culver Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5531 Culver Street

5531 Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

5531 Culver Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
3B/R 1.5 Bath Updated Ranch W/ Basment/5531 - Up for rent is a beautiful fully renovated brink ranch. This home is roughly 1500 square feet with a full basement. 3 bedrooms and 1 and half bath! New carpet, paint, fixtures and mechanicals make this property the best available in the area. Home also has refinished hardwood floors. With 2 car attached garage! Convenient to everything. The monthly rent on this home is $750.00 per month with a matching deposit. If interested in a showing please contact Michael at Michael@Zuluscape.com or call 317-210-0018.

(RLNE4839074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5531 Culver Street have any available units?
5531 Culver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5531 Culver Street have?
Some of 5531 Culver Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5531 Culver Street currently offering any rent specials?
5531 Culver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5531 Culver Street pet-friendly?
No, 5531 Culver Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5531 Culver Street offer parking?
Yes, 5531 Culver Street offers parking.
Does 5531 Culver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5531 Culver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5531 Culver Street have a pool?
No, 5531 Culver Street does not have a pool.
Does 5531 Culver Street have accessible units?
No, 5531 Culver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5531 Culver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5531 Culver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
