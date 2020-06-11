All apartments in Indianapolis
5515 Wheatstone Ct.

5515 Wheatstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Wheatstone Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - INDIANAPOLIS SW - Kentucky and Highschool Road
4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath two-story with living room, dining room, family room and kitchen.

Interior Features include:
Exterior Features Include:

Appliances Included:TBD
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
13 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric furnace, electric water heater, electric dryer hook up, electric stove hook up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE4839486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 5515 Wheatstone Ct. have any available units?
5515 Wheatstone Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Wheatstone Ct. have?
Some of 5515 Wheatstone Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Wheatstone Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Wheatstone Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Wheatstone Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Wheatstone Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Wheatstone Ct. offer parking?
No, 5515 Wheatstone Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 5515 Wheatstone Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Wheatstone Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Wheatstone Ct. have a pool?
No, 5515 Wheatstone Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5515 Wheatstone Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5515 Wheatstone Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Wheatstone Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5515 Wheatstone Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
