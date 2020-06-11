5515 Wheatstone Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - INDIANAPOLIS SW - Kentucky and Highschool Road

4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath two-story with living room, dining room, family room and kitchen.



Interior Features include:

Exterior Features Include:



Appliances Included:TBD

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

13 month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Electric furnace, electric water heater, electric dryer hook up, electric stove hook up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing Anytime

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE4839486)