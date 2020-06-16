5439 Lake Boggs St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Pike Twp! - This large home in Pike Township has all new flooring and paint. You'll find a large family room, open kitchen, laundry room and an office on the main level. The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms and a loft. Luxury-plank floors run throughout the main level and new, soft carpeting covers the upstairs. With over 2100 sf, you'll have room to spread out! You won't have neighbors behind you. Mature trees line the your backyard. Check this house out soon. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5072982)