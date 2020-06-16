All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

5439 Lake Boggs St

5439 Lake Boggs Street · No Longer Available
Location

5439 Lake Boggs Street, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Pike Twp! - This large home in Pike Township has all new flooring and paint. You'll find a large family room, open kitchen, laundry room and an office on the main level. The upstairs features 4 large bedrooms and a loft. Luxury-plank floors run throughout the main level and new, soft carpeting covers the upstairs. With over 2100 sf, you'll have room to spread out! You won't have neighbors behind you. Mature trees line the your backyard. Check this house out soon. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5072982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Lake Boggs St have any available units?
5439 Lake Boggs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 Lake Boggs St have?
Some of 5439 Lake Boggs St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Lake Boggs St currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Lake Boggs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Lake Boggs St pet-friendly?
No, 5439 Lake Boggs St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5439 Lake Boggs St offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Lake Boggs St offers parking.
Does 5439 Lake Boggs St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Lake Boggs St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Lake Boggs St have a pool?
No, 5439 Lake Boggs St does not have a pool.
Does 5439 Lake Boggs St have accessible units?
No, 5439 Lake Boggs St does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Lake Boggs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5439 Lake Boggs St does not have units with dishwashers.
