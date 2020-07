Amenities

Lovely Ranch in Popular River Run off Mann Rd and Dollar Forge, minutes to Dollar Hide Creek Park, Blue Academy Elementary and more! Home features new carpet throughout. A formal dining room with laminate flooring. Large living room with a gas fireplace. Nice kitchen with lots of cabinet space and all appliances. Lovely backyard with a patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.