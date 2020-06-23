All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:36 PM

5413 Meckes Drive

5413 Meckes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Meckes Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is simply beautiful!! It has an eat in kitchen, features stainless steel electric appliances, newer fixtures, it has beautiful crown molding in the dining room, offers additional living space, also...the master bedroom has an attached full bath with double sinks that are separated perfect for you to add your own personal touch! It has plenty of storage throughout the home. Has a covered patio and a fenced in yard complete with a storage barn. Did I mention that this home also has a 2 car attached garage?!?! Don't delay! You know we lease very quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!

Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home is more than meets the eye. Has a nice size back yard perfect for summer fun and entertainment. Stop by today. We want to make this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Meckes Drive have any available units?
5413 Meckes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 Meckes Drive have?
Some of 5413 Meckes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Meckes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Meckes Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Meckes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 Meckes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5413 Meckes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5413 Meckes Drive does offer parking.
Does 5413 Meckes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5413 Meckes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Meckes Drive have a pool?
No, 5413 Meckes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Meckes Drive have accessible units?
No, 5413 Meckes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Meckes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 Meckes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

