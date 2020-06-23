5413 Meckes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bed 1.5 bath home is simply beautiful!! It has an eat in kitchen, features stainless steel electric appliances, newer fixtures, it has beautiful crown molding in the dining room, offers additional living space, also...the master bedroom has an attached full bath with double sinks that are separated perfect for you to add your own personal touch! It has plenty of storage throughout the home. Has a covered patio and a fenced in yard complete with a storage barn. Did I mention that this home also has a 2 car attached garage?!?! Don't delay! You know we lease very quickly!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home!



Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home is more than meets the eye. Has a nice size back yard perfect for summer fun and entertainment. Stop by today. We want to make this house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



