Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5341 Alameda Road

5341 Alameda Road · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Alameda Road, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home is naturally well lit. The kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops, vinyl flooring, and a breakfast bar. Eat in kitchen, spacious living space. Loft looks over the downstairs living space. Master has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 1668 sq ft.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Alameda Road have any available units?
5341 Alameda Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5341 Alameda Road currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Alameda Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Alameda Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5341 Alameda Road is pet friendly.
Does 5341 Alameda Road offer parking?
No, 5341 Alameda Road does not offer parking.
Does 5341 Alameda Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Alameda Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Alameda Road have a pool?
No, 5341 Alameda Road does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Alameda Road have accessible units?
No, 5341 Alameda Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Alameda Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 Alameda Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5341 Alameda Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5341 Alameda Road does not have units with air conditioning.
