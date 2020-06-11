5341 Alameda Road

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath home is naturally well lit. The kitchen features newer cabinets, counter tops, vinyl flooring, and a breakfast bar. Eat in kitchen, spacious living space. Loft looks over the downstairs living space. Master has an attached full bath and walk in closet. Low maintenance yard. Pet Friendly. 1668 sq ft.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



