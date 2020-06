Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home is ready for its new family! You will love the feel of the new carpet, the new paint, the breakfast bar in the kitchen, wood floors, and all the updates thru the home. The kitchen is modern and bathroom is updated to give the home a modern feel. Ther is a LArge 1 car garage as well for all your needs. Make sure you see this home quickly as it will surely rent fast.