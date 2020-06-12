Amenities

Located in a desirable neighborhood and location, this ranch style home located at 5204 Bahia Drive has everything you need to call it yours! Included is 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 884 square feet. This cozy home has wall-to-wall carpeting throughout the home with the exception of the entrance foyer, kitchen, and recently updated bathrooms which all have laminate flooring. The living room is spacious and has plenty of room to make it your own cozy space. All 3 bedrooms are very sizable and includes plenty of closet space. The 1.5 bathrooms have also been remodeled for a more modern touch. Off-street parking is also included in this great deal. Also, enjoy the large fenced in backyard that is plenty big enough for all kinds of family fun and celebrations. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.