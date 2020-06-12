All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5204 Bahia Drive

5204 Bahia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5204 Bahia Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a desirable neighborhood and location, this ranch style home located at 5204 Bahia Drive has everything you need to call it yours! Included is 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 884 square feet. This cozy home has wall-to-wall carpeting throughout the home with the exception of the entrance foyer, kitchen, and recently updated bathrooms which all have laminate flooring. The living room is spacious and has plenty of room to make it your own cozy space. All 3 bedrooms are very sizable and includes plenty of closet space. The 1.5 bathrooms have also been remodeled for a more modern touch. Off-street parking is also included in this great deal. Also, enjoy the large fenced in backyard that is plenty big enough for all kinds of family fun and celebrations. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Bahia Drive have any available units?
5204 Bahia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5204 Bahia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Bahia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Bahia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Bahia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Bahia Drive offer parking?
No, 5204 Bahia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5204 Bahia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Bahia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Bahia Drive have a pool?
No, 5204 Bahia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Bahia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5204 Bahia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Bahia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Bahia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 Bahia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 Bahia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
