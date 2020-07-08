All apartments in Indianapolis
514 East Warsaw Street
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:45 AM

514 East Warsaw Street

514 East Warsaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 East Warsaw Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled & cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Indy's most walkable neighborhood, Fletcher Place! Places in Fletcher Place go quickly because its a few minutes walk from: the Cultural Trail, City Way YMCA, restaurants, bars and more. This home is a cozy gem on a quiet street. You'll enjoy a recently renovated home will all new kitchen appliances, fixtures, and flooring. The MBR is spacious and includes a walk-in closet. This home boasts plantation shutters, tiled bath, & engineered flooring. Save money on energy bills with the new energy efficient mini split heating & cooling system. Also, enjoy extra storage with the same square footage in the basement area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 East Warsaw Street have any available units?
514 East Warsaw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 East Warsaw Street have?
Some of 514 East Warsaw Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 East Warsaw Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 East Warsaw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 East Warsaw Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 East Warsaw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 514 East Warsaw Street offer parking?
No, 514 East Warsaw Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 East Warsaw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 East Warsaw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 East Warsaw Street have a pool?
No, 514 East Warsaw Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 East Warsaw Street have accessible units?
No, 514 East Warsaw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 East Warsaw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 East Warsaw Street has units with dishwashers.

