514 East Warsaw Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets extra storage oven

Completely remodeled & cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Indy's most walkable neighborhood, Fletcher Place! Places in Fletcher Place go quickly because its a few minutes walk from: the Cultural Trail, City Way YMCA, restaurants, bars and more. This home is a cozy gem on a quiet street. You'll enjoy a recently renovated home will all new kitchen appliances, fixtures, and flooring. The MBR is spacious and includes a walk-in closet. This home boasts plantation shutters, tiled bath, & engineered flooring. Save money on energy bills with the new energy efficient mini split heating & cooling system. Also, enjoy extra storage with the same square footage in the basement area.