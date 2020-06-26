513 North Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath brownstone is located in the heart of the Lockerbie-Mass Ave area. Maintenance free living with new flooring, maple cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the balcony off the breakfast area. Main floor master suite with double vanities, large linen closet, tub/shower and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is very private with a full bath. The one car attached garage is finished & heated! Close to shopping, restaurants & more. Don't miss out!