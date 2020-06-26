All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:22 PM

513 North Park Avenue

513 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

513 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath brownstone is located in the heart of the Lockerbie-Mass Ave area. Maintenance free living with new flooring, maple cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the balcony off the breakfast area. Main floor master suite with double vanities, large linen closet, tub/shower and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is very private with a full bath. The one car attached garage is finished & heated! Close to shopping, restaurants & more. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 North Park Avenue have any available units?
513 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 513 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
513 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 513 North Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 513 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 513 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 513 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 513 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 513 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 513 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 513 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
