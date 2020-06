5126 W. 32nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5126 w. 32nd st. / 3 bed 1 bath home near Speedway, IN - UP FOR RENT IS A 3 BED 1 BATHROOM RANCH,WITH NEW WINDOWS ON A PLEASANT, QUIET STREET. THE LARGE BACKYARD AND STORAGE SHED ARE AMONG SOME THE GREAT AMENITIES THIS WONDERFUL BUNGALOW HAS TO OFFER. LIKE NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT WILL MAKE THIS HOME FEEL BRAND NEW. THIS HOME RENTS FOR $800.00 PER MONTH WITH A MSTCHING DEPOSIT OF $800.00. IF INTERESTED IN A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT A LEASING SPECIALIST TODAY AT 317-210-0018.



SORRY WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME.



(RLNE3438203)