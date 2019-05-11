5122 Thrush Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4332979006 ---- Three carpeted bedrooms and extra half bath off master. Kitchen with breakfast bar that is the perfect transition for quick mornings or a simple snack. All appliances stay, including washer& dryer in laundry room! There is also a fully fenced rear yard and a attached one car garage! Schedule a showing to see this house today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Dryer