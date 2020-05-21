All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:15 AM

5117 East BURGESS Avenue

5117 Burgess Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5117 Burgess Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
This property qualifies for Section 8. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. With large bedrooms, a large living room and a large kitchen you will love the space offered here. There have been lots of upgrades, and renovations to give this home a modern feel. There is New carpet, New paint, wood-like floors and lots of extra touches to make you feel right at home. Don't wait to come and see this home, you will not be disappointed. The range and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 East BURGESS Avenue have any available units?
5117 East BURGESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5117 East BURGESS Avenue have?
Some of 5117 East BURGESS Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5117 East BURGESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5117 East BURGESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 East BURGESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5117 East BURGESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5117 East BURGESS Avenue offer parking?
No, 5117 East BURGESS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5117 East BURGESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 East BURGESS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 East BURGESS Avenue have a pool?
No, 5117 East BURGESS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5117 East BURGESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5117 East BURGESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 East BURGESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 East BURGESS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
