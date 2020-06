Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet range refrigerator

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c05aefc0de ---- This single family house is available for rent on the West side of Indianapolis. Not only 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath, this house also has carpeted floors, a refrigerator and a stove, great back yard and detached garage. Don\'t miss out on this great opportunity. Schedule a showing today! Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connection