Last updated December 13 2019 at 5:58 PM

5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive

5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in popular Franklin Township off Five Points & Thompson Rd near Thompson Park, Restaurants, shops and I465. This home features a large family room/dining room combo which leads out to a patio. Nice master suite with a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and a separate shower. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counterspace, all appliances and a pantry. Community Pool. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive have any available units?
5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
