5032 Choctaw Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located in popular Franklin Township off Five Points & Thompson Rd near Thompson Park, Restaurants, shops and I465. This home features a large family room/dining room combo which leads out to a patio. Nice master suite with a walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and a separate shower. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet and counterspace, all appliances and a pantry. Community Pool. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.