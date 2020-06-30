5016 Seerley Creek Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage key fob access

Beautiful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Upgrades and Updates including Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, Plush Carpet, and Vinyl Wood Flooring, New Kitchen, Faucets and Fixtures, Vanities and Bathrooms, A Wonderful Sun Porch with French Doors off of the Eat-in Kitchen which includes All Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends all year long in The Sun Porch with Stunning Flooring leading to the Mostly Privacy Fenced Back Yard. Featuring a Split Floor Plan, a Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Ceiling Fan, Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Walk-in Closet and a Second Closet, each of the other 2 Bedrooms are separated as well for a feeling of Privacy, one right off the entrance... perfect for a home office! Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, and Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote and Keyless Entry.

Easy access to Interstates and lots of amenities and less than 17 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



Decatur Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.