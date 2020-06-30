All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 28 2020 at 9:31 PM

5016 Seerley Creek Road

5016 Seerley Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Seerley Creek Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
key fob access
Beautiful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Style Home with Upgrades and Updates including Fresh Paint in Lovely Neutral Tones throughout, Plush Carpet, and Vinyl Wood Flooring, New Kitchen, Faucets and Fixtures, Vanities and Bathrooms, A Wonderful Sun Porch with French Doors off of the Eat-in Kitchen which includes All Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances! Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends all year long in The Sun Porch with Stunning Flooring leading to the Mostly Privacy Fenced Back Yard. Featuring a Split Floor Plan, a Living Room with Cathedral Ceiling and Ceiling Fan, Master Suite with Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Walk-in Closet and a Second Closet, each of the other 2 Bedrooms are separated as well for a feeling of Privacy, one right off the entrance... perfect for a home office! Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up, and Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote and Keyless Entry.
Easy access to Interstates and lots of amenities and less than 17 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

Decatur Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

This Home is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Seerley Creek Road have any available units?
5016 Seerley Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5016 Seerley Creek Road have?
Some of 5016 Seerley Creek Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5016 Seerley Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Seerley Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Seerley Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5016 Seerley Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 5016 Seerley Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Seerley Creek Road offers parking.
Does 5016 Seerley Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Seerley Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Seerley Creek Road have a pool?
No, 5016 Seerley Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Seerley Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 5016 Seerley Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Seerley Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Seerley Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.

