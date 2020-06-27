All apartments in Indianapolis
5001 Aspen Crest Lane
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

5001 Aspen Crest Lane

5001 Aspen Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Aspen Crest Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in PIke Township!!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the quiet Eagles Watch neighborhood!!! This beautiful, ranch home features a full bathroom in the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with another full bathroom!! The spacious Living Room offers a corner/gas fireplace which creates a very welcoming feeling!! This home features vaulted ceilings, fresh paint throughout, new carpet and flooring throughout, updated light fixtures and many other finishing touches. The home is on a nice lot with a private, low maintenance backyard that is lined with mature trees!! This home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00. Please call 317.210.0018 to schedule a showing!! This home will not be available long, so don't hesitate to call!!! Sorry, no section 8 at this time.

(RLNE3775503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Aspen Crest Lane have any available units?
5001 Aspen Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Aspen Crest Lane have?
Some of 5001 Aspen Crest Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Aspen Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Aspen Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Aspen Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Aspen Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5001 Aspen Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5001 Aspen Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 5001 Aspen Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Aspen Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Aspen Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 5001 Aspen Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5001 Aspen Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 5001 Aspen Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Aspen Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5001 Aspen Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
