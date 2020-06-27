5001 Aspen Crest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in PIke Township!!!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the quiet Eagles Watch neighborhood!!! This beautiful, ranch home features a full bathroom in the master bedroom and two additional bedrooms with another full bathroom!! The spacious Living Room offers a corner/gas fireplace which creates a very welcoming feeling!! This home features vaulted ceilings, fresh paint throughout, new carpet and flooring throughout, updated light fixtures and many other finishing touches. The home is on a nice lot with a private, low maintenance backyard that is lined with mature trees!! This home rents for $1225.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1225.00. Please call 317.210.0018 to schedule a showing!! This home will not be available long, so don't hesitate to call!!! Sorry, no section 8 at this time.



(RLNE3775503)