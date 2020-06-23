4921 GRACELAND Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Enjoy your own space with this quiet 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for lease in an incredible location, only yards from Butler University. Meridian is only blocks away as well. Home has all appliances, private rear yard, and lots of parking. Majority of light fixtures are updated to bronze. Lots of new, warn gray paint. New water heater. Other updates may take place prior to possession. Tenant responsible for mowing & mower is provided. No smoking or pets. Application fee is approximately $40, is non-refundable, & will be paid through application and background site Cozy. Deposit is 1 month's rent.