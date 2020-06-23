All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

4921 GRACELAND Avenue

4921 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Enjoy your own space with this quiet 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for lease in an incredible location, only yards from Butler University. Meridian is only blocks away as well. Home has all appliances, private rear yard, and lots of parking. Majority of light fixtures are updated to bronze. Lots of new, warn gray paint. New water heater. Other updates may take place prior to possession. Tenant responsible for mowing & mower is provided. No smoking or pets. Application fee is approximately $40, is non-refundable, & will be paid through application and background site Cozy. Deposit is 1 month's rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 GRACELAND Avenue have any available units?
4921 GRACELAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4921 GRACELAND Avenue have?
Some of 4921 GRACELAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 GRACELAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4921 GRACELAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 GRACELAND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4921 GRACELAND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4921 GRACELAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4921 GRACELAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 4921 GRACELAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 GRACELAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 GRACELAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 4921 GRACELAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4921 GRACELAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4921 GRACELAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 GRACELAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 GRACELAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
