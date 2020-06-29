4917 Young Avenue

Amenities

Great Two Bed, One Bath rental located in a great neighborhood located just minutes from everything that popular Irvington has to offer ! Features a covered front porch, recently painted interior, new windows & exterior doors. Rent includes water, trash & sewer. Tenant pays electric, gas, cable, internet, renters insurance and is responsible for lawn care/shoveling/exterior maintenance (split with other half of duplex).



3D Tour Available at: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/7ac00892-d7b3-4b89-bd68-fe7bc1311e83/?utm_source=captureapp