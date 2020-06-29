All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4917 Young Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4917 Young Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:48 PM

4917 Young Avenue

4917 Young Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4917 Young Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Great Two Bed, One Bath rental located in a great neighborhood located just minutes from everything that popular Irvington has to offer ! Features a covered front porch, recently painted interior, new windows & exterior doors. Rent includes water, trash & sewer. Tenant pays electric, gas, cable, internet, renters insurance and is responsible for lawn care/shoveling/exterior maintenance (split with other half of duplex).

3D Tour Available at: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/7ac00892-d7b3-4b89-bd68-fe7bc1311e83/?utm_source=captureapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Young Avenue have any available units?
4917 Young Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4917 Young Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Young Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Young Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Young Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4917 Young Avenue offer parking?
No, 4917 Young Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Young Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Young Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Young Avenue have a pool?
No, 4917 Young Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Young Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4917 Young Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Young Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 Young Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 Young Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 Young Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Preserve at Willow Springs
2252 River Willow Place
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46280
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College