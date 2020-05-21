4702 North College Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located right on Indy's Red Line, this nice 3 bedroom duplex off 47th & College is minutes to Broad Ripple, Butler, Downtown, the Monon Trail, restaurants and more! Home features lovely hardwood floors, formal dining room, lovely kitchen with stainless appliances and spacious bedrooms. Unfinished basement includes washer and dryer. Move-in Ready! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.