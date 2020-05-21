All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 6 2020 at 9:47 PM

4702 North College Avenue

4702 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4702 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located right on Indy's Red Line, this nice 3 bedroom duplex off 47th & College is minutes to Broad Ripple, Butler, Downtown, the Monon Trail, restaurants and more! Home features lovely hardwood floors, formal dining room, lovely kitchen with stainless appliances and spacious bedrooms. Unfinished basement includes washer and dryer. Move-in Ready! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4702 North College Avenue have any available units?
4702 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4702 North College Avenue have?
Some of 4702 North College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4702 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4702 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4702 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4702 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4702 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 4702 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4702 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4702 North College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4702 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 4702 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4702 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4702 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4702 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4702 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

