4702 North College Avenue

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
Located right on Indy's Red Line, this nice 3 bedroom duplex off 47th & College is minutes to Broad Ripple, Butler, Downtown, the Monon Trail, restaurants and more! Home features lovely hardwood floors, formal dining room, lovely kitchen with stainless appliances and spacious bedrooms. Unfinished basement includes washer and dryer. Move-in Ready! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.