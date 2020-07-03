4550 Riverbrook Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2b1d0b0b0 ---- This amazing ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home is move in ready. The home offers a large living room with fireplace (decorative only) that flows nicely into the spacious eat-in kitchen. Wonderful plank hardwood flooring throughout the living room and kitchen are a huge perk. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space and is stocked with appliances. The master suite is amazing with a bathroom suite and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include a two car attached garage and central air. Blinds provided throughout All Electric! Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,225 Utilities- tenant is responsible for all utilities of water, sewer and electricity. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed but must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups