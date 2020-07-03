All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 19 2019 at 1:41 PM

4550 Riverbrook Ln

4550 Riverbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4550 Riverbrook Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d2b1d0b0b0 ---- This amazing ranch style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home is move in ready. The home offers a large living room with fireplace (decorative only) that flows nicely into the spacious eat-in kitchen. Wonderful plank hardwood flooring throughout the living room and kitchen are a huge perk. The kitchen has tons of cabinet and counter space and is stocked with appliances. The master suite is amazing with a bathroom suite and walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Additional amenities include a two car attached garage and central air. Blinds provided throughout All Electric! Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Security Deposit = $1,225 Utilities- tenant is responsible for all utilities of water, sewer and electricity. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed but must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4550 Riverbrook Ln have any available units?
4550 Riverbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4550 Riverbrook Ln have?
Some of 4550 Riverbrook Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4550 Riverbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4550 Riverbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4550 Riverbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4550 Riverbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4550 Riverbrook Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4550 Riverbrook Ln offers parking.
Does 4550 Riverbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4550 Riverbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4550 Riverbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 4550 Riverbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4550 Riverbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 4550 Riverbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4550 Riverbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4550 Riverbrook Ln has units with dishwashers.

