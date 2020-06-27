4544 N Vinewood Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WEST SIDE 3 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED! AVAILABLE NOW this brick ranch home features a beautiful, wooded yard and new deck. Renovation includes new wood flooring and new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint, updated kitchen and bath. Mini-blinds are included throughout. Some kitchen appliances installed at move-in including refrigerator. Backyard is fully fenced. Front yard freshly landscaped. 1-car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *18 month lease required. Property is under video surveillance during renovation and leasing.