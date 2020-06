Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom home located in Wayne Township. This home has been nicely updated with ceramic tile flooring, neutral paint, and granite counter tops. All black kitchen appliances provided. Living room has laminate flooring, and the home offers 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms. Backyard is completely fenced in and has a beautiful deck and fire pit for entertaining. Close to both the airport and downtown Indianapolis.