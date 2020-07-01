All apartments in Indianapolis
45 W 46th St

45 West 46th Street · (317) 403-7303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 West 46th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1100 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/04/20 46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 315176

Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown. 2 story Brick Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, hardwood floors, washer/dryer included, large rooms with original hardwood floors, newer 90% efficient furnace and central air, updated main bath. Private off street parking provided for 2 cars. 2 car garage can be rented but subject to availability. Small pets allowed. Large unfinished basement for storage. LOCATED AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF 46TH AND ILLINOIS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/45-w-46th-st-indianapolis-in/315176
Property Id 315176

(RLNE5951440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 W 46th St have any available units?
45 W 46th St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 W 46th St have?
Some of 45 W 46th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 W 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
45 W 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 W 46th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 W 46th St is pet friendly.
Does 45 W 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 45 W 46th St offers parking.
Does 45 W 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 W 46th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 W 46th St have a pool?
No, 45 W 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 45 W 46th St have accessible units?
No, 45 W 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 W 46th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 W 46th St has units with dishwashers.
