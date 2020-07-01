Amenities
Available 08/04/20 46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 315176
Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown. 2 story Brick Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, hardwood floors, washer/dryer included, large rooms with original hardwood floors, newer 90% efficient furnace and central air, updated main bath. Private off street parking provided for 2 cars. 2 car garage can be rented but subject to availability. Small pets allowed. Large unfinished basement for storage. LOCATED AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF 46TH AND ILLINOIS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/45-w-46th-st-indianapolis-in/315176
(RLNE5951440)