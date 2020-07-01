45 W 46th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/04/20 46th Street and Illinois Duplex - Property Id: 315176



Beautiful location across from Governors Mansion and close to Butler University Campus, Broadripple and downtown. 2 story Brick Duplex, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, hardwood floors, washer/dryer included, large rooms with original hardwood floors, newer 90% efficient furnace and central air, updated main bath. Private off street parking provided for 2 cars. 2 car garage can be rented but subject to availability. Small pets allowed. Large unfinished basement for storage. LOCATED AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF 46TH AND ILLINOIS

