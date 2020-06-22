All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4306 Village Trace Boulevard

4306 Village Trace Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Village Trace Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! You will fall in love with this beautiful two-story home in Pike Township. This home offers a separate living room and great room. Great eat in kitchen with granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring, and a full stainless steel appliance package. Upstairs boasts three nice size bedrooms with large closets and a loft. Spectacular master bathroom with dual vanities and separate garden tub and shower. Large backyard is completely privacy fenced in and has a storage shed and patio.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 Village Trace Boulevard have any available units?
4306 Village Trace Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 Village Trace Boulevard have?
Some of 4306 Village Trace Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 Village Trace Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Village Trace Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 Village Trace Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4306 Village Trace Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4306 Village Trace Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4306 Village Trace Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4306 Village Trace Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 Village Trace Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 Village Trace Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4306 Village Trace Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4306 Village Trace Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4306 Village Trace Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 Village Trace Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4306 Village Trace Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
