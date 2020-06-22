4306 Village Trace Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! You will fall in love with this beautiful two-story home in Pike Township. This home offers a separate living room and great room. Great eat in kitchen with granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring, and a full stainless steel appliance package. Upstairs boasts three nice size bedrooms with large closets and a loft. Spectacular master bathroom with dual vanities and separate garden tub and shower. Large backyard is completely privacy fenced in and has a storage shed and patio.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.