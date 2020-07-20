4306 N. Lesley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Devington Charmer in Lawrence School District! - Check out this beautifully updated brick & stone exterior 3 bedroom ranch home! The interior is freshly painted with new floor coverings and features a living room, opening to the dining area and roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinetry (stove & fridge included with a 2-year lease). This is also a humongous family room tucked away in the rear! Well-maintained with updated bath, and separate half-bath off the bedrooms, a great kitchen, and separate laundry room. Very large lot with a private back yard with mature trees and room for your own urban garden (It's like a park!) and two over-sized storage sheds in the rear as well. The small patio area off family room is a perfect spot for grilling. Located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Lawrence Schools too! Please contact us today to arrange your showing.



