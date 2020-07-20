All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

4306 N. Lesley Ave

4306 Lesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Devington Charmer in Lawrence School District! - Check out this beautifully updated brick & stone exterior 3 bedroom ranch home! The interior is freshly painted with new floor coverings and features a living room, opening to the dining area and roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinetry (stove & fridge included with a 2-year lease). This is also a humongous family room tucked away in the rear! Well-maintained with updated bath, and separate half-bath off the bedrooms, a great kitchen, and separate laundry room. Very large lot with a private back yard with mature trees and room for your own urban garden (It's like a park!) and two over-sized storage sheds in the rear as well. The small patio area off family room is a perfect spot for grilling. Located on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. Lawrence Schools too! Please contact us today to arrange your showing.

(RLNE4807456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 N. Lesley Ave have any available units?
4306 N. Lesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 N. Lesley Ave have?
Some of 4306 N. Lesley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 N. Lesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4306 N. Lesley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 N. Lesley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4306 N. Lesley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4306 N. Lesley Ave offer parking?
No, 4306 N. Lesley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4306 N. Lesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 N. Lesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 N. Lesley Ave have a pool?
No, 4306 N. Lesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4306 N. Lesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 4306 N. Lesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 N. Lesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4306 N. Lesley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
