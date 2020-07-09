4215 Village Trace Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage hot tub

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This super spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath lovely home has a semi-open concept .It has an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, enormous master bedroom with full bathroom including spa tub (no jets), double sinks and spacious closet. Plenty of storage, upstairs loft, great natural lighting throughout, and a large electric 2 car garage. Close to highway access and Community Healthplex Sports Club within walking distance away. Don't delay! This home will lease quickly!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.