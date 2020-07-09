All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4215 Village Trace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4215 Village Trace Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:06 AM

4215 Village Trace Drive

4215 Village Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4215 Village Trace Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
hot tub
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This super spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath lovely home has a semi-open concept .It has an eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, enormous master bedroom with full bathroom including spa tub (no jets), double sinks and spacious closet. Plenty of storage, upstairs loft, great natural lighting throughout, and a large electric 2 car garage. Close to highway access and Community Healthplex Sports Club within walking distance away. Don't delay! This home will lease quickly!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Village Trace Drive have any available units?
4215 Village Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4215 Village Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Village Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Village Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Village Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Village Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Village Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 4215 Village Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Village Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Village Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 4215 Village Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Village Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 4215 Village Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Village Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Village Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 Village Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 Village Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Shore Acres
1105 Westfield Ct W
Indianapolis, IN 46220
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College