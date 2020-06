Amenities

A wonderful opportunity to live in a 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo downtown Indy! Stained poured concrete floors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom! All appliances stay! Lots of storage, even has a huge built-in shoe rack. Garage is attached from the outside hallway, so you never have to step outside. Minutes to the circle, shopping, Mass ave, entertainment and restaurants!