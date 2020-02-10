All apartments in Indianapolis
4072 Graceland Avenue
4072 Graceland Avenue

4072 Graceland Avenue · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4072 Graceland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with detached 2 car garage. This home also offers a basement with side-entrance, a screened-in porch, a spacious yard, wood floors, beautiful woodwork, ceiling fans, gas heat, central air, and updated insulation.

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
4072 Graceland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4072 Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 4072 Graceland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4072 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4072 Graceland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4072 Graceland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4072 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4072 Graceland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4072 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 Graceland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4072 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4072 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4072 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4072 Graceland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
