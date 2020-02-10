4072 Graceland Avenue

Amenities
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with detached 2 car garage. This home also offers a basement with side-entrance, a screened-in porch, a spacious yard, wood floors, beautiful woodwork, ceiling fans, gas heat, central air, and updated insulation.
Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.