4060 Orchard Valley Blvd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4060 Orchard Valley Blvd

4060 Orchard Valley Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4060 Orchard Valley Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ff25e04b ---- Fantastic 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in Orchard Valley Farms is located in Lawrence Township. This home has tons of upgrades - such as fresh paint throughout the home and a new Stove and Dishwasher and much much more. This home has a wonderful open floor plan with a large living room with fireplace (decorative/non-functional) which opens onto the separate dining room and fully stocked kitchen with pantry. Half bath on main level. Three large bedrooms with walk-in closet in master suite are located upstairs. Laundry off the kitchen with washer and dryer hook-ups. Blinds provided throughout. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener. Home sits on a lovely pond. Home is All Electric! Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher included! Security deposit = $1,250 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of water, sewer and electricity Alarm -If tenant choose to utilize the alarm in the home all service and maintenance are at tenant's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd have any available units?
4060 Orchard Valley Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd have?
Some of 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Orchard Valley Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd offers parking.
Does 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd have a pool?
No, 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 Orchard Valley Blvd has units with dishwashers.

