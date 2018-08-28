4060 Orchard Valley Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ff25e04b ---- Fantastic 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom 2 story home in Orchard Valley Farms is located in Lawrence Township. This home has tons of upgrades - such as fresh paint throughout the home and a new Stove and Dishwasher and much much more. This home has a wonderful open floor plan with a large living room with fireplace (decorative/non-functional) which opens onto the separate dining room and fully stocked kitchen with pantry. Half bath on main level. Three large bedrooms with walk-in closet in master suite are located upstairs. Laundry off the kitchen with washer and dryer hook-ups. Blinds provided throughout. 2 car attached garage with automatic opener. Home sits on a lovely pond. Home is All Electric! Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher included! Security deposit = $1,250 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of water, sewer and electricity Alarm -If tenant choose to utilize the alarm in the home all service and maintenance are at tenant's expense. Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Blinds Provided Pets Allowed Stove W/D Hook Ups