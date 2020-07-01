All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4022 Central Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4022 Central Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:02 PM

4022 Central Avenue

4022 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4022 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Beautiful Hardwood. Great front porch to relax and enjoy the morning & evenings. 3bed/1bath with glass block window. Basement with washer/dryer hook-up. Mature trees. Central air. Gas furnace. Tenant pays all utilities. 12 month lease plus 1 month deposit. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Central Avenue have any available units?
4022 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Central Avenue have?
Some of 4022 Central Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4022 Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4022 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 4022 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4022 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 4022 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4022 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College