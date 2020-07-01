4022 Central Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Beautiful Hardwood. Great front porch to relax and enjoy the morning & evenings. 3bed/1bath with glass block window. Basement with washer/dryer hook-up. Mature trees. Central air. Gas furnace. Tenant pays all utilities. 12 month lease plus 1 month deposit. No pets.