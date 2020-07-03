3973 Bennett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Ranch in popular Gateway Neighborhood - - This appealing 3-bedroom ranch has fully updated with a large remodeled kitchen with brand-new cabinetry and fully updated bath as well!. Pride of ownership shows in this well-maintained home featuring an oversized master bedroom with roomy walk-in closet, new windows, siding, and more. The interior has been freshly painted with new luxury vinyl plank in all common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. The fully enclosed rear yard with mature trees provides a peaceful retreat for the kids to romp! Conveniently located in the International District and its abundance of shopping and dining options, and only a short commute to downtown. Please contact us today to arrange your viewing!



(RLNE2600963)