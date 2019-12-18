4 Bedroom ranch located in the Lawrence area. Hardwood floors in living room and kitchen area. Large kitchen with island. Covered patio in back with fenced in back yard. This home wont last long. Please contact 317-794-2064 to set up a time to see this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3960 Alsace Pl have any available units?
3960 Alsace Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.