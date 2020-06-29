3938 Guilford Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in the heart of one of Indy's fasting growing areas, this 3 bedroom 1 bath is ready for you! Just minutes away from shops, food and drink, and entertainment, you won't be disappointed in this SoBro house. Recently remodeled, this property boasts all new flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen and updated bathroom. Schedule your remote walkthrough today! For any questions please call our office at 317-528-9611.



*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.

*Applicants should earn approximately 2.5x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.