Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

3938 Guilford Avenue

3938 Guilford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3938 Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in the heart of one of Indy's fasting growing areas, this 3 bedroom 1 bath is ready for you! Just minutes away from shops, food and drink, and entertainment, you won't be disappointed in this SoBro house. Recently remodeled, this property boasts all new flooring throughout, a brand new kitchen and updated bathroom. Schedule your remote walkthrough today! For any questions please call our office at 317-528-9611.

*This is a pet friendly home with a non-refundable deposit of $250 and $25/month pet rent.
*Applicants should earn approximately 2.5x the monthly rent and have no previous eviction or felonies. All persons over the age of 18 are subject to a background and credit check.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 Guilford Avenue have any available units?
3938 Guilford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3938 Guilford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3938 Guilford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 Guilford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3938 Guilford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3938 Guilford Avenue offer parking?
No, 3938 Guilford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3938 Guilford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 Guilford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 Guilford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3938 Guilford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3938 Guilford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3938 Guilford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 Guilford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 Guilford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3938 Guilford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3938 Guilford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

