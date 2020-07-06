3932 Central Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautifully updated 4 bedroom unit is ideally located within 10 minutes of both downtown and Broad Ripple. This unit was recently updated including stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. It's an absolute gem! It features 4 bedrooms which provide ample space for your family. You'll be within walking distance to parks and neighborhood shops.



Application:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2328657922



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592360?source=marketing



Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.

www.EthosityPM.com



Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2



*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.