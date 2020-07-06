All apartments in Indianapolis
3932 Central Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:51 PM

3932 Central Avenue

3932 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3932 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully updated 4 bedroom unit is ideally located within 10 minutes of both downtown and Broad Ripple. This unit was recently updated including stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and fresh paint and new flooring throughout the home. It's an absolute gem! It features 4 bedrooms which provide ample space for your family. You'll be within walking distance to parks and neighborhood shops.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2328657922

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592360?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Central Avenue have any available units?
3932 Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3932 Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Central Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Central Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 3932 Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Central Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 3932 Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3932 Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3932 Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3932 Central Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

