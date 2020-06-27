All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 10 2020 at 3:58 PM

3919 Barnor Drive

3919 Barnor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3919 Barnor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! Stop by today to check out this wonderful home! Featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms there is plenty of space to make everlasting memories! There is newer flooring throughout this home. The kitchen is truly a spectacular one! Stop by so we can make this house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Barnor Drive have any available units?
3919 Barnor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3919 Barnor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Barnor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Barnor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 Barnor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3919 Barnor Drive offer parking?
No, 3919 Barnor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Barnor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 Barnor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Barnor Drive have a pool?
No, 3919 Barnor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3919 Barnor Drive have accessible units?
No, 3919 Barnor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Barnor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Barnor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3919 Barnor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3919 Barnor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
