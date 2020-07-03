All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:02 PM

3852 North Park Avenue

3852 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3852 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Hard to find SHORT TERM LEASE, month to month option available. Enormous amount of space (2600+ main and upper floor), beautiful open layout, and fully updated throughout. All appliances stay, washer and dryer included. Ready for tenant move in. 3 beds 2 FULL baths, plus a spacious loft/office flex space. Fenced in yard, pets allowed with approval. Basement is unfinished but great for storage. Oversized 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE! Rate is open to negotiation based on lease term. House was staged for photos but is does not come furnished. RED LINE stop @ PARK AND 38th Street Intersection just 500 ft from property for quick access to downtown or north to Broadripple. Interested tenants, please apply via the Zillow link for application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 North Park Avenue have any available units?
3852 North Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 North Park Avenue have?
Some of 3852 North Park Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 North Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3852 North Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 North Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3852 North Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3852 North Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3852 North Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 3852 North Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3852 North Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 North Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 3852 North Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3852 North Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3852 North Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 North Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3852 North Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.

