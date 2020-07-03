3852 North Park Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Hard to find SHORT TERM LEASE, month to month option available. Enormous amount of space (2600+ main and upper floor), beautiful open layout, and fully updated throughout. All appliances stay, washer and dryer included. Ready for tenant move in. 3 beds 2 FULL baths, plus a spacious loft/office flex space. Fenced in yard, pets allowed with approval. Basement is unfinished but great for storage. Oversized 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE! Rate is open to negotiation based on lease term. House was staged for photos but is does not come furnished. RED LINE stop @ PARK AND 38th Street Intersection just 500 ft from property for quick access to downtown or north to Broadripple. Interested tenants, please apply via the Zillow link for application.