3824 North Butler Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is perfect for you if you are looking for a energy saving, cost effective home, brick ranch style house! Don't let the picture fool you! This has is way more than what meets the eye! It has an open floor concept perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space along with a huge bonus built in cabinet. It has a large backyard waiting for your first bbq! DON'T DELAY!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!! Did I mention this home was recently renovated and has amazing floors? I am sure I am leaving out great features! Stop by today and check it out!! We want to get busy on making this house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.



To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:

Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.