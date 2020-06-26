All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
3824 North Butler Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3824 North Butler Avenue

3824 North Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3824 North Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is perfect for you if you are looking for a energy saving, cost effective home, brick ranch style house! Don't let the picture fool you! This has is way more than what meets the eye! It has an open floor concept perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space along with a huge bonus built in cabinet. It has a large backyard waiting for your first bbq! DON'T DELAY!! THIS IS A NEW LISTING AND WON'T LAST LONG!! Did I mention this home was recently renovated and has amazing floors? I am sure I am leaving out great features! Stop by today and check it out!! We want to get busy on making this house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 North Butler Avenue have any available units?
3824 North Butler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3824 North Butler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3824 North Butler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 North Butler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 North Butler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3824 North Butler Avenue offer parking?
No, 3824 North Butler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3824 North Butler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 North Butler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 North Butler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3824 North Butler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3824 North Butler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3824 North Butler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 North Butler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 North Butler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3824 North Butler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3824 North Butler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
