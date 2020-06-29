3738 Fetlock Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Indianapolis! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath features a brand new laminant wood flooring throughout, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and a beautiful backyard! Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just minutes from IU. This is the perfect family home!



We welcome pets with a additional fees applicable per pet. *breed restrictions apply



We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.



Secure your new home today!



We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1100

Security Deposit: $1100 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



(RLNE5260904)