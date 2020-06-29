All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

3738 Fetlock Dr

3738 Fetlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3738 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46227
University Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath in Indianapolis! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath features a brand new laminant wood flooring throughout, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and a beautiful backyard! Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just minutes from IU. This is the perfect family home!

We welcome pets with a additional fees applicable per pet. *breed restrictions apply

We do not accept section 8, evictions or felonies.

Secure your new home today!

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1100
Security Deposit: $1100 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

(RLNE5260904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3738 Fetlock Dr have any available units?
3738 Fetlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3738 Fetlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3738 Fetlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3738 Fetlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3738 Fetlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3738 Fetlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3738 Fetlock Dr offers parking.
Does 3738 Fetlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3738 Fetlock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3738 Fetlock Dr have a pool?
No, 3738 Fetlock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3738 Fetlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 3738 Fetlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3738 Fetlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3738 Fetlock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3738 Fetlock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3738 Fetlock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
