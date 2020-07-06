3737 Fetlock Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath House 2 Car Garage - November Move - in for a spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 car garage.

As you enter the home you have wood floors in the living room and the kitchen. Kitchen has a stove, fridge and dishwasher. One Bedroom is downstairs with a walk in closet and full bath. Large storage closet under the stairs. Upstairs you have a full bath for your 3rd and 4th bedroom with spacious closets. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and full bath to themselves. This is a August 2019 move - in



To Read & View the full listing on our website compass-property.com



We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Secure your new home today!

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1100

Security Deposit: $1100 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



