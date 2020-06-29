3730 W 43rd Terr

Amenities
Single Family Home - Property Id: 168962
Great location on a quiet cul-de-sac! Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with fireplace, 2 car attached garage and large privacy fenced back yard. Gas heat and electric.
Minimum requirements:
* 3x income to rent ratio
* 5 years of favorable rental history
* 1 year on current job or related field.
* Credit and background checks conducted on all applicants.
Section 8 is not accepted
If interested, submit your contact information on the form from this site or call 317-691-3600.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168962p
