3730 W 43rd Terr

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home - Property Id: 168962



Great location on a quiet cul-de-sac! Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with fireplace, 2 car attached garage and large privacy fenced back yard. Gas heat and electric.



Minimum requirements:

* 3x income to rent ratio

* 5 years of favorable rental history

* 1 year on current job or related field.

* Credit and background checks conducted on all applicants.



Section 8 is not accepted



If interested, submit your contact information on the form from this site or call 317-691-3600.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168962p

Property Id 168962



(RLNE5237804)