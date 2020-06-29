All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3730 W 43rd Terr

3730 West 43rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3730 West 43rd Terrace, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - Property Id: 168962

Great location on a quiet cul-de-sac! Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with fireplace, 2 car attached garage and large privacy fenced back yard. Gas heat and electric.

Minimum requirements:
* 3x income to rent ratio
* 5 years of favorable rental history
* 1 year on current job or related field.
* Credit and background checks conducted on all applicants.

Section 8 is not accepted

If interested, submit your contact information on the form from this site or call 317-691-3600.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168962p
Property Id 168962

(RLNE5237804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

