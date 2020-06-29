All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3728 Pursley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3728 Pursley Lane
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:47 AM

3728 Pursley Lane

3728 Pursley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3728 Pursley Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Spacious ranch with all NEW Paint and Carpet in soft grays. Large Eat-In Kitchen looks out on Sunroom and Family Room with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Split floor plan with master and full bath on one side and two bedrooms and full bath on the other. No Pets or Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Pursley Lane have any available units?
3728 Pursley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Pursley Lane have?
Some of 3728 Pursley Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Pursley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Pursley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Pursley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Pursley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3728 Pursley Lane offer parking?
No, 3728 Pursley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3728 Pursley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Pursley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Pursley Lane have a pool?
No, 3728 Pursley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3728 Pursley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3728 Pursley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Pursley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Pursley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College