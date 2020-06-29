Spacious ranch with all NEW Paint and Carpet in soft grays. Large Eat-In Kitchen looks out on Sunroom and Family Room with vaulted ceiling and hardwood floors. Split floor plan with master and full bath on one side and two bedrooms and full bath on the other. No Pets or Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3728 Pursley Lane have any available units?
3728 Pursley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.