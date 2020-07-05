372 S Ritter Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable 1 bedroom and 1 full bath duplex (one side now available) is move in ready at an amazing price! The home offers a perfect size living room, kitchen and bedroom as well as perks such as ceiling fans in the rooms. Fresh paint throughout the home and lovely laminate hardwood in the main living areas. The kitchen comes with a stove and fridge included and has an eat-in area. The bathroom has extra storage with the linen closet. Additional amenities include a covered front porch, blinds provided, window ac unit and privacy fenced in back yard. The home also has a washer and dryer hook-up.



Stove and Fridge included!



Water and Sewer = $50 per month in addition to monthly rent (paid with rent)

Tenant also pays Gas and Electricity Bill



Security deposit = $575



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



