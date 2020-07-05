All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

372 S Ritter Ave

372 South Ritter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

372 South Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03df2b50c6 ----
This adorable 1 bedroom and 1 full bath duplex (one side now available) is move in ready at an amazing price! The home offers a perfect size living room, kitchen and bedroom as well as perks such as ceiling fans in the rooms. Fresh paint throughout the home and lovely laminate hardwood in the main living areas. The kitchen comes with a stove and fridge included and has an eat-in area. The bathroom has extra storage with the linen closet. Additional amenities include a covered front porch, blinds provided, window ac unit and privacy fenced in back yard. The home also has a washer and dryer hook-up.

Stove and Fridge included!

Water and Sewer = $50 per month in addition to monthly rent (paid with rent)
Tenant also pays Gas and Electricity Bill

Security deposit = $575

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Fence
Pets Allowed
Stove
Window Ac Units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 S Ritter Ave have any available units?
372 S Ritter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 S Ritter Ave have?
Some of 372 S Ritter Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 S Ritter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
372 S Ritter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 S Ritter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 S Ritter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 372 S Ritter Ave offer parking?
No, 372 S Ritter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 372 S Ritter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 S Ritter Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 S Ritter Ave have a pool?
No, 372 S Ritter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 372 S Ritter Ave have accessible units?
No, 372 S Ritter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 372 S Ritter Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 372 S Ritter Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

