Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3651 Decamp Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 1
3651 Decamp Drive
3651 Decamp Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3651 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4004667)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3651 Decamp Drive have any available units?
3651 Decamp Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 3651 Decamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3651 Decamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 Decamp Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3651 Decamp Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 3651 Decamp Drive offer parking?
No, 3651 Decamp Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3651 Decamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 Decamp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 Decamp Drive have a pool?
No, 3651 Decamp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3651 Decamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 3651 Decamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 Decamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3651 Decamp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3651 Decamp Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3651 Decamp Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
