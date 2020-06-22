3621 Salem Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** Very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located near The Indianapolis Children's Museum and Ivy Tech Community College! Owner pays all utilities, tenant pays a shared utility fee.



$525/month, $525/security deposit

$100 shared utility fee



We accept pets with approval and deposit. $300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet and $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for multiple pet.



$30 application fee per adult.



For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to check out our website at kpmshomes.managebuiding.com



For more information, or to view this property, please contact Lindsey Harness at 317-965-0263 (Direct dial/text)