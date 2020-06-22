All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

3621 Salem Street

3621 Salem Street · No Longer Available
Location

3621 Salem Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** Very nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located near The Indianapolis Children's Museum and Ivy Tech Community College! Owner pays all utilities, tenant pays a shared utility fee.

$525/month, $525/security deposit
$100 shared utility fee

We accept pets with approval and deposit. $300 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for one pet and $500 REFUNDABLE pet deposit for multiple pet.

$30 application fee per adult.

For a complete list of the homes we have available, feel free to check out our website at kpmshomes.managebuiding.com

For more information, or to view this property, please contact Lindsey Harness at 317-965-0263 (Direct dial/text)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Salem Street have any available units?
3621 Salem Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Salem Street have?
Some of 3621 Salem Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Salem Street currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Salem Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Salem Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3621 Salem Street is pet friendly.
Does 3621 Salem Street offer parking?
No, 3621 Salem Street does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Salem Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Salem Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Salem Street have a pool?
No, 3621 Salem Street does not have a pool.
Does 3621 Salem Street have accessible units?
No, 3621 Salem Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Salem Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Salem Street does not have units with dishwashers.

