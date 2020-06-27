All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 3618 Decamp Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
3618 Decamp Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 8:45 PM

3618 Decamp Drive

3618 Decamp Drive · (317) 793-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3618 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1565 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. It has a large living room-dining room combination, large family room, laundry room, kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, a large covered patio in back yard, and a 1 car attached garage. This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Decamp Drive have any available units?
3618 Decamp Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Decamp Drive have?
Some of 3618 Decamp Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Decamp Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Decamp Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Decamp Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Decamp Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Decamp Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Decamp Drive offers parking.
Does 3618 Decamp Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Decamp Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Decamp Drive have a pool?
No, 3618 Decamp Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Decamp Drive have accessible units?
No, 3618 Decamp Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Decamp Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Decamp Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3618 Decamp Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity