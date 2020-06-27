3618 Decamp Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. It has a large living room-dining room combination, large family room, laundry room, kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, a large covered patio in back yard, and a 1 car attached garage. This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.