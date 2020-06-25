All apartments in Indianapolis
3617 North Wittfield Street

3617 North Wittfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3617 North Wittfield Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This home has a semi open floor concept with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features a very spacious master suite complete with a full bathroom. The kitchen has newer counter tops, vinyl flooring, stainless steel gas appliances, and newer fixtures. It also comes with a detached 2 car garage. New listing!! Don't delay. Stop by today as this home will lease quickly!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 North Wittfield Street have any available units?
3617 North Wittfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3617 North Wittfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
3617 North Wittfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 North Wittfield Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 North Wittfield Street is pet friendly.
Does 3617 North Wittfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 3617 North Wittfield Street offers parking.
Does 3617 North Wittfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 North Wittfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 North Wittfield Street have a pool?
No, 3617 North Wittfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 3617 North Wittfield Street have accessible units?
No, 3617 North Wittfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 North Wittfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 North Wittfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 North Wittfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 North Wittfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
