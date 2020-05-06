36 South Vine Street

Amenities

PHOTOS COMING SOON ON THIS Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Style Home. Upgrades Galore on this Home include a Brand New Roof, New Paint throughout the Interior in Lovely Neutral Tones, New Carpeting in the Bedrooms and Living Room featuring a Red Brick Fireplace to Enjoy Cozy Nights with Family and Friends, Beautiful New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Brand New Kitchen with Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, and All New Appliances Included! Brand New Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom with New Fixtures and Faucets, Vanity, and that Great Vinyl Wood Flooring. Home boasts a Mud Room with its own Door leading to the Back Porch, Garage and Back Yard. Laundry/Utility Room right off the Mud Room has Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Ups, and Brand New Furnace and New Water Heater. New Garage Door and Openers to the Oversized Detached 2 Car Garage.



Just 11 minutes to the airport and 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer! Easy Access to Interstate and close to shopping, entertainment and more!



Wayne Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.