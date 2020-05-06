All apartments in Indianapolis
36 South Vine Street

36 South Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 South Vine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PHOTOS COMING SOON ON THIS Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch Style Home. Upgrades Galore on this Home include a Brand New Roof, New Paint throughout the Interior in Lovely Neutral Tones, New Carpeting in the Bedrooms and Living Room featuring a Red Brick Fireplace to Enjoy Cozy Nights with Family and Friends, Beautiful New Vinyl Wood Flooring in the Brand New Kitchen with Lots of Cabinetry and Countertop Space, and All New Appliances Included! Brand New Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom with New Fixtures and Faucets, Vanity, and that Great Vinyl Wood Flooring. Home boasts a Mud Room with its own Door leading to the Back Porch, Garage and Back Yard. Laundry/Utility Room right off the Mud Room has Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Ups, and Brand New Furnace and New Water Heater. New Garage Door and Openers to the Oversized Detached 2 Car Garage.

Just 11 minutes to the airport and 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the City has to Offer! Easy Access to Interstate and close to shopping, entertainment and more!

Wayne Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 South Vine Street have any available units?
36 South Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 36 South Vine Street have?
Some of 36 South Vine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 South Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 South Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 South Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 South Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 36 South Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 36 South Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 36 South Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 South Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 South Vine Street have a pool?
No, 36 South Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 South Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 36 South Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 South Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 South Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
